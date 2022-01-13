Glasgow weather forecast for the weekend as clouds continue to cover the city.

Glasgow’s grey skies and mild temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and beyond, with thick clouds blanketing the city.

The cloudy weather and mild temperatures that have characterized Glasgow for much of this week are expected to persist into the weekend.

For the majority of Friday, the city will be shrouded in thick clouds, with a brief break around midday.

After that, the skies will darken once more, though the chance of rain will remain low throughout the day, peaking at 10% around 8 p.m.

Temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, with a high of 8 degrees Celsius expected at 3 p.m.

It will be a “dry day with variable amounts of clouds,” according to BBC Weather.

Saturday is expected to be similar, with the weather service predicting “likely dry and cloudy, but there may be some brighter spells at times.”

Temperatures will drop slightly from Friday, staying around 6°C for the majority of the day, with a brief peak of 7°C around 2pm.

Rain is also expected to increase, rising from 17 percent in the morning to 29 percent by 10 p.m.

Sunday will be grey and cloudy once more, though BBC Weather predicts “some showers and a few more sunny spells” in the afternoon.

Things will warm up slightly in the coming days, but temperatures will remain below 10°C for the rest of the week.