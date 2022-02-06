Glasgow weather forecast: snow and hail for the second week in a row.

Snow and hail are expected to hit Glasgow for the second week in a row, according to the weather forecast.

Glasgow has had three days of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice this week (Sunday, February 6), and the week ahead, beginning Monday, February 7, does not appear to be much better.

On Thursday, the BBC Weather forecasts a day of strengthening winds and hail, with hail expected to hit the city between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. before temperatures drop to below freezing at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday in Glasgow.

“Intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of flurries,” according to Accuweather’s Glasgow forecast for Thursday.

However, on Saturday, February 12th, things are expected to get a lot wetter, as Glasgow is expected to be pelted with sleet for the second weekend in a row.

“Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with few showers, these wintry over the hills,” according to the BBC Weather forecast for the week.

It will be windy on Wednesday, with snow showers moving in from the west.

“Thursday will be cloudy and windy, with a few showers, some of which may be wintry over higher ground.

In the afternoon, the rain will intensify and spread.”