Glasgow weather: When will the sun shine again on Sunday after a dreary week?

When will the sun shine in Glasgow after a drizzly week?

Following days of dull and grey skies in Glasgow, Sunday is forecast to be a “dry, bright day” — though it will be quite cold — according to the Met Office.

After a dreary week in Glasgow, the sun is expected to shine brightly on Sunday.

We predicted earlier this week that the weekend in the city would be mostly cloudy, with only a few brief bursts of sunshine.

Sunday, on the other hand, is expected to be a “dry, bright day with sunny spells,” according to the Met Office.

From sunrise to midday, skies will be mostly clear, but it will be a cold morning, with temperatures hovering around 5 degrees Celsius.

Following that, the temperature will reach a high of 6°C, where it will remain until sunset, before dropping to around 5°C overnight.

The sun will be shining brightly until 2 p.m., after which clouds will begin to form over the city.

However, there will be some sunny intervals until sundown, and Glasgow will have a mostly clear night.

Monday is forecast to be sunny and warm, with highs of 7 degrees Celsius predicted by the Met Office.

It will be mostly dry and bright, according to the weather service, though it will be “quite windy.”