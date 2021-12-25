On Christmas Day, Glasgow will be bitterly cold, with ‘crisp winter sunshine.’

With ‘crisp winter sunshine,’ Glasgow will be bitterly cold on Christmas Day.

Bright spells and frost are expected in the city today, with a ‘feels like’ temperature of zero, and a snow and strong wind warning for Boxing Day.

Glaswegians can look forward to a dry, bright, and cold Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., sunny spells are predicted, with a brisk wind and a maximum temperature of around 5 degrees Celsius – though it will feel like 0 to 1 degrees Celsius.

It also warns that there will be “widespread frost” across Scotland today, so be cautious if you go for a walk or drive.

However, as a band of rain moves northwards tonight and mixes with cold air, northern England and Scotland are expected to see snowfall.

The announcement comes as the Met Office issues a yellow alert for snow and strong winds on Boxing Day – continue reading for more details.

A severe weather warning for snow and strong winds is in effect near Glasgow on Boxing Day.

From 00:15 to 12pm on Sunday, December 26th, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning.

Snow and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected in some parts of the country, disrupting travel and posing a risk of injury.

Blizzard-like conditions may develop above “300-400″ meters elevation, though this is more likely in central Scotland’s hillier areas.

The warning affects areas north of Glasgow, including North and South Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, and Argyll and Bute.

