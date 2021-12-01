Glasgow will be spared from a yellow weather warning as the country braces for icy conditions and temperatures as low as -2 degrees Celsius.

Glasgow will be spared a yellow weather warning as the country braces for icy conditions and temperatures as low as -2°C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland and has advised people to exercise caution.

Despite escaping the warning, Glasgow is still in for some bitterly cold weather, with lows of -2C expected.

Glasgow is expected to miss out on a yellow weather warning, with icy conditions expected across much of Scotland.

The Met Office predicts icy conditions across the country today (December 1) and tomorrow.

The warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. today and will last until 10 p.m. tomorrow.

The warning covers parts of Aberdeen and Inverness, with weather forecasters advising drivers to proceed with caution.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

According to the forecast, some people may be injured as a result of slipping and falling on icy surfaces, while icy patches on some untreated roads, sidewalks, and cycle paths may result in more accidents.

Ice and possibly snow are expected to affect some roads and railways, resulting in longer journey times.

Despite the fact that Glasgow was spared from the weather warning, we are in for a cold week, with temperatures dropping to -2C this week and -1C at the weekend.

Glasgow will see highs of 6C and lows of -2C today, according to the BBC Weather.

Thursday will be warmer, with highs of 4C and lows of 3C and sunny intervals throughout the day, whereas Friday will be rainy for the majority of the day, with highs of 8C and lows of 3C.

The temperatures are expected to be similar, but on Sunday (December 5), the temperature will drop to -1°C, with snow expected on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The Met Office has released information to assist drivers this winter with everything from car maintenance to starting a car in cold weather.

There are a few simple maintenance checks you can do on your vehicle to make sure it’s ready for the winter.

The RAC recommends performing a visual inspection of all of your lights and bulbs, as well as a tyre health check, a wiper blade inspection, and a few regular under-the-hood checks.

A fully charged mobile phone is one of the most important items to bring when driving in winter conditions.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]