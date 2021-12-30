Glasgow will host all major city developments by 2022.

Despite some major project delays caused by the pandemic, there’s plenty to look forward to now and in 2022, as Glasgow is set to undergo major transformations.

Glasgow has changed dramatically in recent years, and the year 2022 will be no exception.

The city is set to look very different in the near future, thanks to massive transportation projects and the redevelopment of some of its most historic areas.

Glasgow’s population has been steadily increasing since 2006, and with so many people living, working, and commuting in the city, better infrastructure has never been more critical.

Thankfully, major developments are planned for 2022 as part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which will be funded by the Scottish and UK governments.

Continue reading to learn about some of the projects to look out for in the coming year.

Despite some delays caused by the pandemic, the Avenues projects will be completed next year and will take about 18 months.

The Glasgow City Region Deal is investing around £115 million in a project that will add more trees and a network of pedestrian and cycle priority routes, with the goal of making the city more environmentally friendly.

So far, work on Sauchiehall Street has included the expansion of footpaths and cycle lanes, as well as the planting of more shrubs.

Argyle Street West, Rose Street, Buchanan Street, and Cambridge Street will benefit from the project’s continuation, which is divided into five blocks.

Meanwhile, the M8 Bridge in Sighthill is scheduled to open in early 2022.

During the summer, the new cyclist, pedestrian, and wheeler bridge was built.

It is the largest project of its kind in the UK outside of London, and will form an active travel route between Sighthill and the city centre. It is part of a £250 million regeneration project in Glasgow’s north end.

Finally, next year will see the start of work on a new bridge connecting Govan and Partick.

The contract was awarded to Farrans (Construction) Ltd in early December, and construction will begin in the new year.

A new pedestriancycle bridge will connect Water Row and Pointhouse Quay as part of the £29.5 million project.