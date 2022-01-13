Glasgow will purchase run-down houses for social housing in an effort to combat absent landlords.

As the council attempts to turn long-term vacant properties into homes, councillors have approved plans to pursue compulsory purchase of flats in Cessnock and Govanhill.

Following the approval of compulsory purchase plans, more run-down homes in Glasgow will be redeveloped and converted into social housing.

Housing officials can now begin the process of purchasing two long-abandoned properties on Chicago’s South Side.

One of the houses, on Cessnock’s Clifford Street, has been vacant for 14 years and is in desperate need of repair.

The other flat on Westmoreland Street, Govanhill, is owned by a private landlord who was served with a closure order in 2016 because the property did not “meet a tolerable standard.”

These planned compulsory purchases are part of Glasgow City Council’s effort to reduce the number of vacant properties.

More than 40 compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) have been pursued by council officers since the beginning of 2019.

CPOs are a “last resort,” according to an officer, but if landlords refuse to address problems, the council “will continue to take action.”

If the council “was awash in money, we would probably promote more and more CPOs,” he told the city’s contracts and property committee, which approved moving forward with the purchases.

“Where there is a strategic importance to CPOs, we will continue to push forward.”

Like Ibrox and Cessnock, Govanhill is a key area for us to regenerate.”

In December 2019, Glasgow City Council approved an empty homes strategy.

There were 2,687 homes on the market at the time that had been vacant for at least six months.

Council tax records can be used to identify vacant properties.

They can also levy a 100% council tax surcharge on owners whose properties have been vacant for more than 12 months and are not being marketed for rent or sale.

“Obviously, we need to use empty homes to provide safe, secure homes to live in,” said Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the city’s convener for neighbourhoods, housing, and public realm.

“One of the major issues is that homes fall into disrepair, which spreads to neighboring homes.”

Once the council has taken possession of a property, it enters into a maintenance agreement with a local housing association.

