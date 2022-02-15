Glasgow’s budget deal could be swayed by promises of free public transportation and reopening venues.

Glasgow’s budget deal could be swayed by promises of free public transportation and the reopening of venues.

Negotiations are underway to pass Glasgow City Council’s budget for the coming year, and the Greens, who have worked with the SNP in the past, have three main priorities.

To pass Glasgow’s budget for the coming year, pledges on a free public transportation trial, reopening shuttered city venues, and assisting people with the cost of living crisis could be required.

The city’s SNP party does not have a majority and has relied on Green Party support in recent years to get its budget plans approved.

READ MORE: A councillor criticizes Glasgow’s’short-sighted’ flood prevention after heavy rain

Ricky Bell, the city treasurer, has been in talks with opposition councillors about a possible agreement ahead of Thursday’s meeting, when a £19.7 million shortfall must be filled.

The Green Party has declared three priorities: lowering living costs, reopening council venues, and taking action on climate change.

Glasgow Labour leader Malcolm Cunning said his party has yet to negotiate a deal, but that he believes the SNP and the Greens will reach an agreement.

Since an extra £14.2 million from the Scottish Government cut an initial £34 million spending gap, Cllr Jon Molyneux, co-convenor of the Green group, said there have been “a couple of conversations” about a deal.

With the groups debating “points of difference,” “no agreement has yet been reached.”

“We understand it’s not going to be the budget that passes,” Cllr Molyneux said.

We must work constructively where priorities align because no party has a majority.”

Susan Aitken, the council leader, wrote to the Scottish Government in December after a Green motion was passed by the council, requesting support for a free public transportation pilot in Glasgow.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey responded by saying he was “certainly supportive” of the pilot, but “unable to commit to funding” until he saw “your proposals.”

The pilot, according to Cllr Molyneux, would be part of the Green Party’s climate action plans, which also include more food growing spaces and increased biodiversity.

“We are concerned that it will end up in a back and forth between the council and ministers,” he said.

We’d like the council to commit to designing a pilot and determining its cost.

“It’s that.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.