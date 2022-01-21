Thanks to Hollywood blockbusters, Glasgow’s economy grew by £40 million.

Glasgow’s economy received a £40 million boost from Hollywood blockbusters.

Last year, The Flash, Batman, and Indiana Jones were all filmed in Glasgow, and Batgirl is currently in production.

Hollywood blockbusters and major television shows boosted the city’s economy by more than £40 million in 2021.

Glasgow Film Office reported a direct local spend of £42.4 million after a record year that saw The Flash, Batman, and Indiana Jones arrive in town.

The city has “developed a strong reputation among production companies,” according to a council report, and the success is credited to the film office’s one-stop shop.

Filming on Batgirl, the first major production to be entirely based in the city, has started after the city council agreed to give Warner Bros. a £150,000 incentive.

The economic impact of the film will be included in the figure for 2022.

Inquiries from “a number of large-scale feature films and high-end TV projects” interested in shooting in the city this year have also been received by the film office.

Inquiries were “spurred by Glasgow’s reputation as a film-friendly location that can easily double as a variety of other major cities,” according to the report, which was written by Kevin Rush, director of regional economic growth.

“GFO has made the most of every opportunity to enhance Glasgow’s ‘film-friendly’ reputation, and the city continues to outperform the competition in attracting large-scale film and television productions.”

“The screen industry plays a critical role in Glasgow’s economic strategy, and GFO looks forward to working with the industry and supporting the city’s objectives in the future.”

The “unusually low level” of local spending reported in 2020 — £6.5 million — is “likely to be underestimated,” according to the report, resulting in a “dramatic increase” to 2021.

As a result of the 2020 lockdown, productions were delayed and “substantial costs” were incurred.

“When filming resumed, there was a backlog of projects in the UK that needed to be completed as quickly as possible.”

“Glasgow’s reputation as a film-friendly city helped it to field a number of inquiries from productions looking to finish projects quickly and avoid costly delays.”

According to the report, the pandemic has “severely impacted” the film office’s ability to record inquiries, and some production activity is likely to have been lost as a result.

