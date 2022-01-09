Glasgow’s homeless have been hit with a £5 million bill for temporary housing.

According to a report from the city’s Legal Services Agency, Scotland has a £33 million debt owed to families and individuals, some of whom were displaced as a result of the pandemic.

According to the Sunday Mail, the bill covers the costs of hotels, hostels, BandBs, and flats incurred after families and individuals were forced to flee their homes.

It’s prompted calls for the charges to be dropped, as well as the outstanding debts to be forgiven.

The LSA claims that fees for poor-quality emergency housing are frequently excessive, with some low-income tenants being charged for food, electricity, gas, and administration fees as well.

The national debt includes outstanding bills for 29 of Scotland’s local authorities through December 2020.

It was leveled against 29,641 households, many of whom were forced to flee their homes due to the pandemic.

Only Fife has ruled out pursuing the debt, according to the Sunday Mail, which spoke to some of Scotland’s biggest councils, including Glasgow.

Campaigners have called for the charges to be scrapped and the massive eight-figure arrears to be written off as a result.

Edinburgh has the highest debt of £12.7 million, followed by Glasgow’s £5.1 million, North Lanarkshire’s £4.8 million, and Highland Council’s £4.4 million.

Fife Council is owed £1.3 million, Aberdeen £744,000, and Dundee £93,000 by the Scottish Government.

Except for Fife, none of the councils they spoke to said they were willing to take people to court to get the money.

Aberdeen City Council said it was pursuing all outstanding debts, but it was also looking into unpaid temporary housing.

The LSA is advocating for a change in the law to prevent local governments from charging the homeless.

According to the LSA, one client was charged £500 a week for a room in a Glasgow hostel.

Ben Christman, the report’s author, is concerned that councils will go to court to recover the funds.

“I can’t imagine councils letting more than £30 million slip through their fingers,” he said.

It is recommended that the debt be cancelled.

If these charges are legal, it’s a big question mark.”

People who have become homeless must be provided with temporary housing.

Councils can charge under the Housing (Scotland) Act 1987.

