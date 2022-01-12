Glasgow’s massive bill for cleaning up the city’s filth is twice the national average.

Glasgow’s massive bill to clean up the city’s filth is twice the national average.

The city’s street cleaning service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As the council fights to blitz neighbourhoods, the cost of cleaning Glasgow’s filthy streets is twice the Scottish average.

The council’s bill is the highest in Scotland, as it cleans up after nights out, major events, and deals with discarded needles, blood spillages, dead animals, and fly-tipping.

According to recent statistics, the council spent £30,400 per 1000 people on cleaning up the roads, while the Scottish average is only £15,200.

Given the city’s population of more than 600,000 people, this would equate to around £18.2 million in 2019 and 2020.

“Spending on street cleansing in Glasgow is directly linked to the demands for service created by Scotland’s largest city and the wider metropolitan area,” a council spokesman said.

“The street cleansing service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it serves the most high-traffic areas of any local authority in the country.”

“The restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of covid have had a significant impact on the ability of our street cleaning crews to work.”

“However, the service routinely supports the city’s nighttime economy, sports and cultural events, large crowds of commuters and visitors, conferences, a sizable student population, and more than 90 parks and gardens.”

Despite the high cost, according to the most recent data, just over half of adults (54%) are satisfied with the city’s street cleanliness.

Glasgow City Council has an 85 percent street cleanliness rating, compared to 92 percent nationally.

“Glasgow also runs a rapid response team to deal with public health issues like discarded needles, blood spillages, dead animals, and fly-tipping, as well as operating a boat that patrols the River Clyde to deal with litter and other debris,” the council spokesman continued.

“The benchmarking process does provide an indication of Glasgow’s standing in Scotland, but any comparisons should be treated with caution due to the significant social challenges frequently experienced in Glasgow and differences in the way services are organized by the respective local authorities,” says the report.

“The net cost of street cleaning remains the highest in Scotland,” according to a council paper.

However, the price has come down.

