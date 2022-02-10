Glasgow’s weather forecast for the next five days indicates that the city will be hit by hail next week.

Glasgow’s five-day weather forecast indicates that the city will be hit by hail next week.

Glasgow is expected to have a day of hail a week from today, according to BBC Weather, which comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the city this morning.

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for Glasgow in recent days, stating that the city should expect snow showers and strong winds over the next week.

Thankfully, these have passed; however, a weather warning was issued again this morning (February 10), with forecasters urging caution amid reports of wind, rain, sleet, and snow in some areas.

The weather warning was issued at 3 a.m. today and was in effect until around 12 p.m., with many people waking up to light snowfall.

The Met Office has stopped issuing weather warnings.

The forecast for Glasgow appears to be fairly typical for this time of year, and BBC Weather predicts that hail will befall us soon.

On February 17, the rain is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and last until at least 3 p.m.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks, but temperatures will remain cool, with highs of 7°C and lows of 3°C.

Today is:

Showers and longer periods of rain, accompanied by strong to gale winds, will spread from the west throughout the morning, with severe gales possible in the far west.

Throughout the afternoon, the west brings drier, brighter conditions.

Temperatures reach a high of 7 degrees Celsius.

Tonight’s date:

Away from the coasts, mostly dry with clear spells resulting in widespread frost.

As freshening southwest winds develop, wintry showers are expected in Argyll overnight.

-3 degrees Celsius is the minimum temperature.

On Friday,

It will be cold at first, with ice patches possible.

Mostly dry, with sunny spells fading in brightness in the afternoon, but some light showers developing across Argyll.

From the evening onwards, there will be rain and stronger winds.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 7 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s and Monday’s forecasts:

Saturday began with rain, but the rest of the day was windy and showery.

Rain showers are expected to move in from the south on Sunday, with some of it being heavy.

On Monday, the rain will give way to showers.