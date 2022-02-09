Glassford Street is closed to traffic for scenes in Glasgow Batgirl.

Glassford Street has been closed to traffic for scenes in Glasgow Batgirl.

As production crews take over streets in both the city center and the KingstonTradeston area this week, road closures will be in effect north and south of the river.

The much-anticipated new HBO Max film Batgirl is still filming in Glasgow.

From 7 a.m. on Friday, February 11 to 5 p.m. on February 19, Glassford Street will be closed to all traffic, with detours available via Ingram Street, Albion Street, Trongate, and vice versa.

As a result of the closure, at least 20 services that normally pass through Glassford Street will be diverted, according to First Glasgow.

Meanwhile, road closures on Paisley Road and Morrison Street will be in effect from tonight (February 9) until Saturday morning in preparation for filming in the Kingston area under the Kingston Bridge.

Carnoustie Street and Wallace Street will be closed completely or partially during filming.

Seaward Street, Scotland Street, and West Street will be detoured on Paisley Road West, while Patterson Street, Wallace Street, Dalintober Street, and Carnoustie Street will be detoured on Morrison Street.

Filming is also taking place in the abandoned Botanic Gardens railway station in the city’s west end, as well as in the Merchant City and on Hanover Street near George Square.