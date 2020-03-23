Glastonbury Stops Pretending it’ll Happen and Declares 2020 Fallow and Void

Glastonbury 2020 has been binned, despite organisers promising as recently as last Thursday that it would go ahead as planned even though no one believed it at the time. Because surely Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift had been reading the news and all the members of The Specials are in the higher risk demographic.

The festival organisers seem to be a bit pissed off about it, as they say it’s an “enforced fallow year” while oft repeating that they really didn’t want to call off the 50th anniversary celebration and saying it was “not through choice,” but what can you do? Ever the optimists, the organisers are offering the 135,000 people who paid £50 deposits the chance to roll over this payment (and let the festival keep their money) to be used for a 2021 event, should we have mentally healed enough to want to be near that many other people by then.

The statement says: “The cancellation of this year’s Festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen. There will also inevitably be severe financial implications as a result of this cancellation – not just for us, but also the Festival’s charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and our community.” [Glastonbury]