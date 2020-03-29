Glastonbury: tell us how you feel about the festival’s cancellation

Share your reaction to the announcement that there won’t be a Glastonbury this year, thanks to Covid-19

News that the Glastonbury festival 2020 has been cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus will have come as a shock to many.

The festival’s 50th anniversary was set to take place this June, but organisers have decided to implement a fallow year and postpone until 2021.

The festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis wrote on social media that a cancellation was the “only viable option” in light of the pandemic.

