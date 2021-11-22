GlaxoSmithKline has been urged to stop airing advertisements on a Belarusian broadcaster that has been blacklisted as a regime mouthpiece.

GlaxoSmithKline has been urged to stop airing commercials on a blacklisted Belarusian broadcaster accused of acting as a mouthpiece for the regime.

Despite senior executives being sanctioned by the EU for providing Belarusians with “false information,” the British pharmaceuticals behemoth is among Western companies refusing to pull advertising from Belarus’ state broadcaster.

Pro-democracy campaigners have slammed one of the UK’s largest companies for advertising on Belarus’ state-owned broadcaster, which is accused of spreading propaganda and disinformation in support of the country’s ruthless regime.

Despite criticism from opposition activists that the broadcaster has become a key tool in shoring up the regime of the country’s pro-Kremlin, de facto dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) placed multiple advertisements on channels operated by the blacklisted Belarusian Television and Radio Company (BTRC) last month.

The campaigners are urging GSK and other Western companies to stop advertising on BTRC channels, claiming that it is perpetuating disinformation designed to keep the regime in place.

GSK has refused, claiming that its advertising is solely for Belarusian customers.

BTRC, which owns six television channels in Belarus, was kicked out of the European Broadcasting Union this summer over “serious and exceptional concerns” about content, including the broadcast of tortured confessions from opposition activists.

Ivan Eismont, the chairman of the broadcaster, has been named in British and European Union (EU) sanctions aimed at key supporters of the Lukashenko regime.

Mr Eismont’s travel ban and asset freeze were imposed by the UK because he is responsible for “dissemination of state propaganda in public media,” including using television channels to support Lukashenko’s fraudulent continuation in power and violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters.

BTRC, also known as Beltelradio, was accused this week by an EU taskforce charged with countering disinformation in Eastern Europe of broadcasting “potent and blatant disinformation” during its coverage of the crisis caused by migrants being sent to the Belarusian border with Poland.

The EU vs Disinfo unit claimed that BTRC’s coverage of the migrant crisis had been biased and pro-Kremlin, accusing Poland of being aggressive when the standoff was orchestrated by the Belarusian government.

On BTRC channels, Russian commentators now outnumber Belarussian pundits, according to the correspondent.

