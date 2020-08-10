‘Glee’s’ Heather Morris Cries While Sharing How She’s Coping With Naya Rivera’s Death

Actress Heather Morris has reached out to fans mourning the death of Naya Rivera through a tearful Instagram message in which she also reflected on the impact of their “Glee” characters.

Morris, whose “Glee” character Brittany was the love interest of Rivera’s Santana Lopez, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video, which she captioned, “You’re not alone.”

“I want to thank all the fans for your love and support, and want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody, and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time,” Morris said in the clip. “I think a lot of you may feel very far away and I hope this message will help you feel closer.”

The 33-year-old actress wiped away tears as she said she has been wanting to connect with fans who have been feeling lost and confused following Rivera’s death. Morris also shared that writing a letter to her friend has helped her cope with her grief.

“Something that’s helped me is to write a letter or talk to her and so I hope that helps,” she added. “But I really just wanted to connect to you guys and tell you how much I love and appreciate all of you. That’s it … that’s all I’ve got besides my tears.”

Rivera passed away on July 8 after she drowned at Ventura County’s Lake Piru following a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Her body was recovered five days later.

In the Instagram video, Morris also spoke about “Glee” and how the characters, Brittany and Santana, set an example of LGBTQ+ representation on television.

“Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self,” she said. “I want you to know that that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special that was. I think she knew a little bit more than I did.”

She also thanked fans for supporting Brittany and Santana and pointed out that the impact created by them would last for a lifetime.

“Because without you guys it never would have existed,” Morris said. “You guys helped create something for the writers and, for Naya and I, that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond then.”

Morris earlier shared a clip of herself dancing to Rivera’s song “Radio Silence” and told her fans each person has their own way of grieving.