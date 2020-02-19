Glencore posts first annual loss in four years as…

Feb 18 – Glencore reported its first annual net loss since 2015 on Tuesday, as the commodity miner and trader took charges for its Colombian coal, Chad oilfields and African copper and cobalt operations.

The London-listed miner, which has operations in more than 150 countries, reported a net loss of $404 million for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $3.41 billion a year earlier.

Core earnings or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $11.60 billion beat analysts’ estimates of $11.25 billion. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)