Glenn Beck has Covid AGAIN, this time in his lungs, according to the unvaccinated radio host.

Glenn Beck has Covid AGAIN, and it’s spread to the lungs of the unvaccinated radio host.

Glenn Beck, an unvaccinated conservative commentator, has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time.

During an appearance on Mark Levin’s podcast on Wednesday afternoon, the 57-year-old radio host said the virus had “moved to his lungs.”

“I’m fantastic, Mark,” Beck said.

I’m fantastic.

Despite having COVID and witnessing our country’s devastation.”

According to the Daily Beast, the radio host claimed to have taken medication, including ivermectin, to treat his illness.

Ivermectin has not been approved or authorized for use in the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 by the Food and Drug Administration.

Ivermectin is a treatment for head lice and river blindness.

Large doses are dangerous, according to health officials.

Nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, and dizziness are all symptoms of ivermectin toxicity.

CDC officials claim that vaccination against Covid is both safe and effective in preventing infection.

Beck said he’s been sick for a week but is feeling better.

“It’s just getting into my lungs… you’ll want to avoid that,” he continued.

“My second Covid test positive,” he wrote on Instagram last week.

So far, it’s very different from the first time I had it in December of last year.

“I was out for almost three weeks at the time.”

This is simply the worst ‘cold’ I’ve ever experienced.”

Beck said on his radio show in March 2020 that everyone over the age of 50 should return to work.

“Rather than kill the country, he would rather die,” he said.

Beck admitted that such a move would kill millions of Americans, particularly those over 50, including himself.

“Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country,” he said at the time.

Because the country, not the economy, is perishing.”

Beck’s positive test comes just months after Bob Enyart, a self-described “right-wing religious fanatic,” died of the virus after refusing to get the vaccine.

Marc Bernier, dubbed “Mr.

Anti-vaccination activist “Anti Vax” died in August, just weeks after comparing vaccination efforts to Nazi Germany.

While there have been cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be admitted to the hospital with severe or fatal symptoms caused by the virus.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more breakthrough cases.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be slowed.

Vaccines currently on the market are expected to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death as a result of…

