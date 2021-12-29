Glenwood Canyon is closed for a reason.

Why is Glenwood Canyon closed?

There was a car crash pile up in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado on December 29, 2021, according to reports.

Due to the incident, 1-70 was closed in both directions.

Glenwood Canyon was shut down due to a 17-car collision, according to reports.

The accident involved seven semi-trucks, according to reports.

Commuters should expect a lengthy closure.

The cause of the accident, as well as the extent of any of the passengers’ injuries, are unknown.

More to come…

