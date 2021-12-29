Glenwood Canyon is currently closed due to a 24 car pile-up involving 17 cars and 7 semi-trucks. Cops are on their way.

A 24-car pile-up in Glenwood Canyon has closed the road in both directions, resulting in multiple injuries.

According to Colorado State Patrol, 17 passenger cars and seven semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 70.

Commuters should anticipate a lengthy closure.

The cause of the crash, as well as the extent of any of the passengers’ injuries, are unknown.

More to come…

