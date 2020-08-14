Global blockchain conference held in east China’s Jiangxi

NANCHANG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The Global Blockchain Innovation and Development Conference kicked off in Ganzhou, east China’s Jiangxi Province, on Friday as the country embraces the nascent technology to empower its digital future.

Over 360 officials, economists and experts in the blockchain frontier from home and abroad are attending the meeting, sharing their views on policy support, technology application and latest industrial trends.

“The blockchain industry in China has developed many exciting digital finance solutions,” said Zhang Xiaochen, a member of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Digital Economy Task Force.

“Through international dialogue, people from other countries could benefit from China’s solutions,” Zhang said.

The conference also includes three parallel forums on the application of blockchain in industrial internet, fintech, and social governance.

China BlockChain Think Tank was established at the conference to promote international exchange in blockchain technology, popularize knowledge and cultivate talent in the domain.

China is one of the first major countries to acknowledge the potential of blockchain technology. Starting in 2014, the central bank has been doing research on digital currency. Enditem