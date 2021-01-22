Global charity lauds decline in violations against children in South Sudan

JUBA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — International charity, Save the Children on Thursday welcomed the decline in the number of grave violations against children in South Sudan such as killing and maiming, sexual abuse and recruitment.

The charity which cited a UN report said it found that the number of verified grave violations against children in South Sudan has steadily declined each year, from a high of 1,630 verified violations in 2016 to 82 verified violations in the first half of 2020.

“For all of us working in South Sudan, our hope would be that the number of grave violations committed against children could reduce to zero,” Rama Hansraj, Save the Children’s Country Director for South Sudan said in a statement issued in Juba.

“Each time a violation takes place, an innocent child is robbed of something critical – whether it be their life, their bodily integrity, or their ability to feel safe,” it added. Enditem