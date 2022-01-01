Global cooperation will reduce vaccine disparities, but the West is not in a position to lead.

Global cooperation will reduce vaccine inequity, but the West is not in a position to lead.

The entire world must recognize that we are all vulnerable as long as some of us are.

People in Europe and the United States are tired of the prospect of a post-pandemic world.

I’m fed up.

Even enraged.

Hundreds of millions of people have had their lives turned upside down by the latest Covid variant, Omicron, which has affected not only their vacations but also their education, livelihoods, and lives.

We’re exhausted as well.

In the so-called developing world, we, the people of South Africa.

And, after nearly two years of this terrible pandemic, it’s worth pausing to consider whether we really want to be here next year, in the same situation? Or, dare I say, the year after that? What we do now determines where the world will go in the years and even decades ahead.

The Omicron variant arose in part as a result of what I call vaccine apartheid, which is a product of the global public health landscape’s inequalities, which explains why Covid caused such disproportionate harm – physical, economic, psychological, social, and spiritual – in poorer parts of the world.

Vaccine inequality is most noticeable in Africa; according to the IMF, only 4% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population has been “fully vaccinated” (double-jabbed).

Even for those who are fortunate enough to be inoculated, the consequences are severe.

According to the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), by 2030, eight out of ten people directly affected by the pandemic will be living in the world’s poorest countries.

That is to say, the vaccine and its consequences will linger whether you live in the Global North or the Global South.

We won’t be able to accomplish anything unless we collaborate.

Nelson Mandela, my grandfather, was instrumental in reshaping the world.

He promoted a vision of forgiveness, cooperation, and reconciliation, which aided South Africa’s transition from white supremacy authoritarianism to multiracial and pluralistic democracy.

It isn’t perfect, but it isn’t the brutally unjust system that for years and years used shocking violence to destroy the hearts and minds of tens of millions of people.

The world was sometimes complicit in not only supporting but also sharing that regime.

