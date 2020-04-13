Global coronavirus death toll crosses 110,000 mark

ANKARA

The global death toll from novel coronavirus crossed the 110,000 mark on Sunday, according to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled by the university showed that the global number of deaths reached 110,042, while the total number of people who recovered stands at 412,117.

There are also nearly 1.8 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to the university, with half a million cases recorded so far in the U.S., making it the country with the most cases.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 20,608, followed by Italy with 19,468 and Spain with 16,972.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.