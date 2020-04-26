Global coronavirus death toll tops 200,000 fatalities

The global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic reached over 200,000 on Saturday, with confirmed cases expected to top three million in the coming days.

More than half of the worldwide fatalities have come from the United States, Spain, and Italy. Eight percent of cases in the United States have resulted in death, with 10 percent of infections in Italy and Spain proving fatal.

It took 91 days for the global death toll to top 100,000, but only another 16 for it to move past 200,000.

Confirmed cases stand at over 2.8 million, but that number is expected to rise quickly as testing becomes more widely available.

Over 800,000 people have reportedly made a full recovery from the virus.

Despite the rise in cases and deaths, countries hit the hardest by the virus – including France, Italy, Spain, and Germany – have seen their fatality rates decrease in recent days. The US has also seen declines, especially in New York, which quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic in the country but is now recording lower death and hospitalization rates. Various states, including Georgia and Texas, have begun taking their first steps to ease lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

