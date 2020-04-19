Global coronavirus deaths exceed 160,000

ANKARA – Global fatalities from the novel coronavirus surpassed 160,000 Sunday, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s data counted 160,518 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 2,328,124 and 594,192, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country in the world, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded more than 734,550 cases and an excess of 38,830 fatalities.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 23,227, Spain has the second highest cases with more than 194,410.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.