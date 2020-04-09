Global coronavirus deaths exceed 85,000: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON

More than 85,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus in the four months since it emerged in China, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In all, the university counted 85,396 COVID-19 deaths and 315,105 recoveries. There are 1.46 million confirmed infections globally, according to the university based in the state of Maryland.

The U.S. remains the country with the highest number of infections at more than 402,000, but Italy is the country with highest death toll with 17,669 fatalities.

After appearing in China in December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins.

The virus attacks the respiratory system, and can be fatal. Most people who become infected will exhibit moderate symptoms, but it can be especially fatal for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.