Global COVID-19 cases surpass 2.2 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Police officers wearing face masks patrol on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on April 6, 2020. (Sputnik/Handout via Xinhua)

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2,204,511, with 149,378 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

NEW YORK, April 17 (Xinhua) — Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 2.2 million on Friday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 2,204,511 with 149,378 deaths as of 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), the CSSE said.

The United States suffered the most cases and deaths at the same time, which stood at 679,374 and 34,180, respectively. Spain and Italy followed with 188,068 and 172,434 cases, respectively. Other countries with over 100,000 cases included France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. ■