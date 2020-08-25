Global COVID-19 death toll tops 800,000: WHO

The COVID-19 death toll worldwide has surpassed 800,000 as of Sunday, according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, as of 12:48 pm CEST (1048 GMT) on Sunday, there have been 23,057,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 800,906 deaths, reported to the WHO.

The U.S. and Brazil remained the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 5,567,217 cases and 174,246 deaths reported from the U.S., and 3,532,330 cases and 113,358 deaths from Brazil.

Following the top two in confirmed cases were India with 3,044,940 cases, Russia with 956,749 cases, South Africa with 607,045 cases, Peru with 576,067 cases, Mexico with 549,734 cases, Colombia with 522,138 cases, Chile with 395,708 cases, and Spain with 386,054 cases.

On the fatality list after the top two were Mexico with 59,610 deaths, India with 56,706 deaths, the UK with 41,423 deaths, Italy with 35,430 deaths, France with 30,376 deaths, Spain with 28,838 deaths, Peru with 27,245 deaths, and Iran with 20,502 deaths.

According to the WHO, Americas remained the most affected area by COVID-19, with a total of 12,283,953 confirmed cases and 438,576 deaths, followed by Europe, where 3,970,890 confirmed cases and 216,478 deaths have been reported.