Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 20,000: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, March 25 (Xinhua) — The total deaths linked to COVID-19 around the world topped 20,000 as of 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday (1800 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A man wearing a face mask and gloves leaves a supermarket in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2020. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany increased by 4,118 within one day to 31,554, announced the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A total of 20,550 people have died of the pandemic among 454,398 confirmed cases around the globe, the CSSE said.

Italy topped the chart with 7,503 deaths. Other countries with over 1,000 fatalities include Spain, China, Iran and France, according to the CSSE. ■