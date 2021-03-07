Global COVID-19 pandemic hits tourism industry in Toronto

A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed clothing store in Toronto, Canada, on March 5, 2021. The global COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated restrictions and lockdowns over the past 12 months, have resulted in 8.35 billion Canadian dollars (about 6.6 billion U.S. dollars) in lost economic activity from visitor spending in Toronto, according to a press release by Destination Toronto on Thursday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)