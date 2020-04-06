Global daily new COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 for first time

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Xinhua) — Global daily new COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 for the first time on Saturday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time (1120 GMT), there have been 101,500 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours globally, bringing the total to 1,213,927, with 65,652 deaths, while more than 252,390 people have recovered from the disease, an interactive map maintained by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed.

The tally placed Spain first in Europe and second only to the United States worldwide in terms of confirmed cases.

Spain’s confirmed coronavirus case tally has topped 130,000, and the United States has confirmed more than 300,000 infections by Saturday afternoon.