Global death toll from coronavirus tops 90,000 mark

The number of coronavirus-related deaths around the world passed a new milestone on Thursday as more than 90,000 fatalities have been reported, according to data by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the COVID-19 virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions with over 1.5 million cases.

The Maryland-based university’s running tally also counted over 340,000 recoveries.

Italy, Spain, the U.K. and France continue to be the countries facing the most fatalities, while the U.S. has the largest number of cases with more than 432,000.

The death toll in Italy is 17,669, 15,238 in Spain, 14,831 in the U.S., and 10,869 in France, according to the university.

Spain, Italy and France follow the U.S. in the number of cases, with over 152,000, 139,000 and 83,000, respectively.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and imposed lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its new epicenter.