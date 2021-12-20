Global merger and acquisition activity exceeded (dollar)5 trillion in 2021, setting new highs.

Global merger and acquisition activity surpassed all-time highs in 2021, totaling more than (dollar)5 trillion.

According to Dealogic data, the global value of MandA surpassed (dollar)5 trillion for the first time ever on 16 December, with volumes rising 63 percent to (dollar)5.63 trillion, easily surpassing the pre-financial-crisis high of (dollar)4.42 trillion in 2007.

“Corporate balance sheets are incredibly healthy, with the US alone sitting on (dollar)2 trillion in cash – and access to capital remains widely available at historically low costs,” said Chris Roop, co-head of JPMorgan’s North America MandA.

Technology and healthcare, which typically account for the largest share of the MandA market, are expected to lead again in 2021, owing to pent-up demand from last year, when the pace of MandA activity fell to a three-year low due to the global financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Large corporations took advantage of booming equity markets to use their own stock as acquisition currency, while financial sponsors swooped on publicly traded companies.

Furthermore, despite potential headwinds such as inflationary pressures, strong corporate earnings and an overall bright economic outlook gave chief executives the confidence to pursue large, transformative deals.

“Strong equity markets are a key driver of MandA,” said Tom Miles, co-head of Morgan Stanley’s Americas MandA. “When stock prices are high, that usually corresponds with a positive economic outlook and high CEO confidence.”

According to Dealogic, overall deal volumes in the US nearly doubled in 2021 to (dollar)2.61 trillion.

Europe’s dealmaking increased by 47% to (dollar)1.26 trillion, while Asia Pacific’s dealmaking increased by 37% to (dollar)1.27 trillion.

“Asian corporations have stepped up to buy global assets, despite China’s modest cross-border activity.”

This trend is likely to continue, particularly in Europe and the United States,” said Raghav Maliah, Goldman Sachs’ global vice chairman of investment banking.