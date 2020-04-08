Global recoveries from COVID-19 surpass 300,000

ANKARA

The number of people worldwide who have recovered from the novel coronavirus crossed 300,000 early Wednesday, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions around the globe, with the number of confirmed cases now exceeding 1.42 million.

The number of deaths worldwide as of 0005 GMT stood at 81,865.

Italy, Spain, France and the U.K. continue to be the hardest-hit countries in terms of fatalities.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus with 17,127, followed by Spain with 14,045 and France with 10,343.

The U.K. has reported 6,171 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,872.

As of Tuesday evening, the death toll in the U.S. had surpassed 12,700.

Deaths usually lag behind case numbers by several weeks, according to epidemiologists.

Turkey confirmed Tuesday that 76 more people in the country had died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 725, while its total number of confirmed cases surged to 34,109 as 3,892 more people tested positive, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and implemented lockdowns.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic last month and Europe its new epicenter.