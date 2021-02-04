GLOBALink | Banks, supermarkets in Myanmar resume services

YANGON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The Military True News Information Team has announced all banks in Myanmar are still open to provide customer services, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The announcement said that the rumours were spread in social media about the closure of banks and suspension of services due to disconnection of internet and phone communications on Monday morning.

All local banks under the Myanmar Banks Association temporarily suspended financial services for some hours due to poor internet connections, according to the Myanmar Banks Association on Monday.

Currently, internet services have been reactivated and banking services are running regularly, the military’s announcement said.

Meanwhile, sources said that supermarkets and markets in Myanmar have also resumed services.

Myanmar’s President Office on Monday declared a state of emergency for one year after the military detained government leaders and other senior officials.

The state power has been handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing under the Constitution.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service