Trending
Infosurhoy

GLOBALink | Countdown to Beijing 2022: Light up the torch of hope

0
By on News

It’s going to be lit. Beijing will light the Olympic flame for a second time with a blazing ribbon, after organizers unveiled an ethereal yet dynamic torch design to mark the one-year countdown to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Made of carbon-fiber materials and fueled by eco-friendly hydrogen, the 2022 torch features a similar design to the 2008 Games’ main cauldron, which resembled a giant scroll, highlighting the legacy of the Olympic spirit in the Chinese capital.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply