GLOBALink | Cuba inoculates medical workers with homegrown COVID-19 vaccines

HAVANA, March 26 (Xinhua) — Cuba begins to inoculate medical workers against COVID-19 as homegrown vaccines enter the final trial stage.

Three Cuban vaccine candidates will be administered to some 150,000 frontline workers, including scientists and medical personnel, with two weeks intervals in between.

At 140 vaccination centers set up citywide, frontline workers are being provided with disinfectant solutions, as physical distancing guidelines are in place to minimize the risk of contagion.

At present, another 90,000 people are participating in phase 3 clinical trials for locally produced COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Cuba, home to 11 million people, expects to vaccinate more than half of its population by August.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service