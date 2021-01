China’s first nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has entered commercial operation, paving the way for mass production and export.

The No. 5 unit in the city of Fuqing, east China’s Fujian Province, is generating electricity for sale after a seven-day trial run, said the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Saturday.

Follow Xinhua’s Mi Yingting for a tour inside the facility in Fuqing.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service