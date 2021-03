The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, but people do. While COVID-19 is hurting everyone, Asian Americans have to endure both the pandemic and the racism that followed. A year into the pandemic, the anti-Asian attacks repeatedly surfaced in the news showed xenophobia is far from over. The recent waves of attacks prompted activists and government officials to warn that racist rhetoric about the coronavirus pandemic may be fueling a rise in hate incidents.

Produced by Xinhua Global Serviceā–