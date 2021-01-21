GLOBALink | U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit 400,000, vaccine rollout still slow

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The United States reached the grim milestone of 400,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national case count topping 24.16 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 400,022 as of 2:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), according to the CSSE data.

New York State reported 41,350 fatalities, at the top of the U.S. state-level death toll list. California recorded the second most deaths of 33,763, followed by Texas with 32,729 deaths and Florida with 24,274 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 12,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 25 percent of the global cases and nearly 20 percent of the global deaths.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in the United States has drawn great public attention since it started on Dec. 14 last year.

Health experts and officials have blamed the states for slow vaccine rollout.

The country planned to inject 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. However, only about 12.28 million total doses have been administered as of Jan. 15, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About a month after COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in the United States, it is still impossible for the public and the media to track the rollout of vaccines in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term-care facilities (LTCF) in most states, said the latest report of The COVID Tracking Project.

In the meantime, the lack of vaccine distribution data in LTCF raises public concern.

“For the last month, the public has had minimal visibility into the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to long-term-care facilities,” said The COVID Tracking Project in the report.

