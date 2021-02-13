GLOBALink | U.S. dignitaries highlight wishes to build China-U.S. ties in new year

U.S. governors, educators, scholars, artists as well as business people have manifested their determination to strengthen the cooperation between the United States and China in the Year of the Ox, while expressing their appreciation for the contributions made by the Chinese American community to this country. The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year’s Spring Festival falls on Feb. 12, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service