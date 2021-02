China-Central and Eastern European Countries Summit was held by video link on Tuesday. In his keynote speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that “17 plus 1 could make more than 18.” The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries has served the purpose of supporting the respective development and bettering people’s lives, President Xi said. President Xi’s comments were echoed by leaders of CEE countries.

