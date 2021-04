Imagine falling asleep with not one book — but 10,000. Traveling bookworms now have a wonderful place to stay in downtown Guangzhou, south China. The 1200 book & bed is a bookstore hostel in Liwan Park. It offers guests a cozy place to sleep inside a long, wooden bookcase. A unique alternative to your typical hostel experience. #GLOBALink

Produced by Xinhua Global Service ■