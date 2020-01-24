Glory sign Vince Lia as Djulbic put on ice

Perth Glory have shored up their defensive stocks by signing veteran Vince Lia for the remainder of the A-League season.

With defender Dino Djulbic (ankle) placed on the long-term injury list and fellow centre back Osama Malik sidelined by a hamstring tear, Glory’s defensive reserves have been dangerously thin.

Lia has played the bulk of his 255-game A-League career as a midfielder but he can also be used at centre back.

The 35-year-old’s arrival will also give Glory the chance to rotate some of their regulars during a busy period that will see the club play both A-League and Asian Champions League matches.

Lia played more than 200 games for the Wellington Phoenix after starting his career at Melbourne Victory.

More recently he was part of two FFA Cup winning campaigns at Adelaide United but had featured just twice for the Reds this season before parting ways with the club last week.

Glory have won six games on the trot to shoot up to third spot and Lia was excited about joining a club in the frame for title success.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of what I think is a special group,” Lia said.

“It’s a team that will obviously challenge for the league again and with an Asian Champions League campaign coming up, I’m hoping to help in any way I can.”

Perth are expected to make more signings within the current transfer window.

Juande (groin) and Chris Ikonomidis (knee) missed last week’s 1-0 win over the Wanderers.

The pair will be put through their paces this week ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Melbourne City at AAMI Park.

Glory will leapfrog City into second spot if they can secure victory.