GMB star Kate Garraway gushes over Myles Stephenson ahead of ‘fantasy’ ITV show

Kate Garraway told Good Morning Britain viewers about her new ITV show Breakfast At Garraway’s this morning which will feature her hunky I’m A Celeb pal Myles Stephenson

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway returned to our screens solo this morning to present a 30-minute news bulletin slot.

The television presenter, 52, brought ITV viewers up to date with the latest news before showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold quizzed her on her brand new TV show.

Kate has landed a brand new weekend TV show alongside her I’m A Celeb co-star Myles Stephenson.

Breakfast at Garraway’s will air on ITV on Saturdays as part of an exciting new breakfast shake-up on the channel.

As well has having Myles, 28, join her, she will have celebrity guests sharing their thoughts on things to bring joy for the weekend, from what to cook, what to watch on telly and everything in between.

Discussing her new gig on Good Morning Britain today, Kate said: “I will be hosting my own show alongside Myles.

She later joked: “Breakfast at Garraway’s sounds like a fantasy of mine but I can’t wait for Myles to be in my kitchen.”

Kate also confirmed on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Britain that her children Darcey and Billy Draper will also star in her new one-hour show.

She said: “My real life children will also be on the show.

The telly favourite later teased: “My husband Derek may make an appearance to keep an eye on Myles.”

Myles, 28, is currently recovering in hospital after a nasty snowboarding accident last week, which left him suffering from concussion, broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

The team at GMB wished the Rak-Su singer a speed recovery but cheeky chappy Ben Shephard couldn’t help but make a joke.

Ben asked pal Kate: “So if he doesn’t recover will you be holding auditions to replace him on your show?”

Kate joked: “No, we’ll carry on without him.

“All jokes aside we hope he gets better soon.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV