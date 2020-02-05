GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins to replace Piers Morgan as he leaves for ‘long time’

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is about to take several weeks off as Charlotte Hawkins replaces him on the panel

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan is about to leave the news desk for a few weeks, heading stateside.

Charlotte Hawkins will be filling his boots while he’s away, taking over the morning news alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

The 54-year-old broke the news this morning, as Richard Arnold asked him about his upcoming trip.

Susanna remarked: “He’s off for a long time!”

Piers and Susanna are travelling to LA to cover Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, which airs next Monday evening.

Describing the holiday he plans to take after the ceremony, Piers said: “I’ve got a little bit of ‘palm tree’ time.”

Before adding: “And I’m off to Texas to interview very dangerous people.”

Piers has interviewed criminals in TV shows like Killer Women and Confessions of a Serial Killer in the past.

Letting viewers know they wouldn’t be without a presenter, he explained: “Ratings booster Charlotte will be in the seat.

“No need to miss me.”

Susanna joked about his departure, insisting she was happy to see him go, saying: “Take your time!”

No doubt, Ben Shephard and I’m A Celeb star Kate Garraway will help take over from Piers during his absence.

On top of that, Ranvir Singh, Adil Ray and Richard Madeley often make guest appearances on the panel too during holiday periods.

Over on Twitter, viewers were divided over Piers’ upcoming departure – while some were sorry to see him go, others thought it was unfair to take so much holiday time.

One said: “To be fair I don’t watch GMB very often when Piers isn’t on! How long is he away for?”

A second added: “I can’t believe Piers is off on his jollies again.”

And a third remarked: “What? Piers off our screens for a while in the mornings. February is gonna be a long month.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays at 6am on ITV.