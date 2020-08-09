GO Compare opera star Wynne Evans broke a priceless bed once slept in by Henry VIII.

The tenor, 48, was given the Tudor king’s bedroom as a dressing room while performing at a stately home in Lincolnshire.

He said: “I gave the bed a go.

“But either it hasn’t worn well or I’m heavier than Henry because as soon as I lay down it started to crack.

“I got off it quick.”

Dad-of-two Wynne was discussing embarrassing moments on his Radio Wales show.

He said: “Most people given the chance would do what I did.”

His weight has fluctuated since being 20st when he landed the role of moustachioed singer Gio Compario in the TV ads ten years ago.

Henry, king from 1509 to 1547, was 28st when he died aged 55.

