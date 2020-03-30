‘Go home!’ South Africa has 1 deaths when the ban begins

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – A shaken South Africa announced its first two coronavirus deaths on Friday as the country’s casualties rose to over 1,000 and a three-week blockade began, with some police officers yelling at the homeless on empty streets.

The health minister said the deaths occurred in the Western Cape province, home of Cape Town. South Africa has the most virus cases in Africa, with a total of over 3,200 across the continent.

Security forces with megaphones shouted at people shortly after midnight in downtown Johannesburg, the country’s commercial center. The homeless dispersed in search of accommodation, to the astonishment of the residents who stood on balconies and filmed the patrols with their cell phones. An officer with a truncheon followed the chase.

Some drivers were persecuted, stopped and searched. “Go home,” the security forces shouted. “You can’t be outside … you’re so selfish.” Around 3:00 am, sustained gunfire echoed through the streets.

The South African military helped enforce measures that prohibited the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, and walking with the dog. After daybreak, the police and military again surrounded a few dozen homeless people in downtown Johannesburg near the main train station.

The risk of abuse was worrying. In Rwanda, which was banned at the weekend, police denied that two people shot dead on Monday were killed because they opposed the new measures.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in full military uniform told the troops on the eve of the blockade that they should be a “friendly force” and reminded the police that “our people are currently afraid and we should do nothing to make their situation worse.” ”

People should only go outside to receive essentials like food or medical care, or to provide essential services. Public transport only runs during normal rush hours, however complaints have been reported that the double price has been charged.

“We are putting our lives at risk,” a commuter, Simphiwe Radebe, told The Associated Press, saying they had no choice. “Please pray for us who are still working.” Minibus taxis were sprayed with disinfectant before boarding, leaving gaps between them and some wiping their hands.

The story goes on

Some shoppers ignored calls to stay at least three feet apart and crowded when about 200 lined up in front of a center in Vosloorus, a municipality east of Johannesburg.

Some people were openly afraid. A caller to a popular morning radio talk show dissolved in tears: “I don’t think we can do anything,” he said.

Fear was particularly high among low-income South Africans who were squeezed into crowded townships with limited water supplies, sometimes with an extended family sharing a corrugated iron hut with little income. Fears of an increase in domestic violence and rape have been voiced by civil society groups.

Economic problems are common. The country is already in recession and unemployment is 29%.

In Africa’s largest city, the Nigerian Lagos, traders were also concerned after non-essential markets closed and the country’s falls to 65. “If we don’t go out, we can’t eat, our government has made no arrangements for us,” said Bolaji Tajudeen said.

Elsewhere in Africa, the United Nations mission in Somalia said that a contractor had the virus and brought cases to three in this fragile country. The Somali Ministry of Health said the person was on the international site of Mogadishu airport, where many diplomats and helpers are based.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that improve in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, this can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Further locks are expected. According to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24 of the 54 African countries already have fully closed borders.

“It is literally a matter of life and death,” said Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday, urging citizens to stay at home. The country is only one of eight countries in Africa with no confirmed case. “Our actions will determine whether we survive this pandemic or not.”

___

Lekan Oyekanmi from Lagos, Nigeria, contributed to this.

___

Track AP virus outbreak reporting at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak